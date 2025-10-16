The LSU Football Injury Report: Latest on Whit Weeks Ahead of Vanderbilt Matchup
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 3-0 SEC) heads to Nashville as 2.5-point underdogs against No. 17 Vanderbilt with the Tigers battling the injury bug ahead of the Week 8 matchup.
For the Commodores, the program is heading into the matchup well-rested after navigating an open date in Week 7 while LSU squared off against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
On Wednesday night, the initial SEC Availability Report was revealed with a surprising name being added: LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.
Weeks has been dealing with soreness on the surgically repaired ankle after undergoing an offseason procedure following an injury in the bowl game.
After missing Spring Camp in order to recover, Weeks was cleared over the summer and was a full participant in Fall Camp in August.
Fast forward to a Week 5 matchup against Ole Miss last month and Weeks began dealing with some soreness in the ankle. He was seen in a boot following the loss to the Rebels.
Weeks utilized the open date in Week 6 to hit the recovery table in order to handle the soreness in his ankle where he then suited up against South Carolina last Saturday.
Now, his status is in jeopardy against the Vanderbilt Commodores for this weekend after popping up on the Injury Report.
The Injury Report: Week 8 Edition
DT Bernard Gooden: Collarbone
“He has a bruised collar bone," Kelly said on Monday. "He’s very sore right now, but no break, so this is a short time thing and something where he’ll have to manage the pain throughout the week.”
DE Jimari Butler: Ankle
“Has an ankle injury, lateral, though, not a high ankle sprain," Kelly said. "I would say he’s probable, if we were to put out a report. We’ve gotten good news on him.”
WR Aaron Anderson: Knee
"[Aaron Anderson] looked good and we’ll continue to progress with him," Kelly said on Monday.
RB Caden Durham: Hip Pointer
“[Caden Durham] had a hip pointer, which was mild, but effected him a little bit, but he’ll be fine.”
OL Braelin Moore: Stinger
[Braelin Moore] had a stinger, but it's under control. We took an MRI and it looked good.”
Moore was not listed on the availability report. He's good to go.
OL Paul Mubenga: Ankle Sprain
“[Mubenga] is making progress and we expect him to be available this week.”
QB Garrett Nussmeier: Ankle
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered an ankle sprain on Saturday against South Carolina where Kelly updated his status ahead of Vanderbilt.
“Had a slight ankle sprain, not a high ankle sprain," Kelly said. We feel like he’ll be fine.”
Nussmeier was not listed on the SEC Availability Report on Wednesday. He's good to go.
Updated Availability Report: SEC Report
No. 10 LSU Tigers
- WR Aaron Anderson – PROBABLE
- DE Jimari Butler – QUESTIONABLE
- DL Bernard Gooden – DOUBTFUL
- OL Paul Mubenga – PROBABLE
- DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
- LB Whit Weeks – QUESTIONABLE
No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC with the Tigers looking to carry the program's momentum into a Top-20 SEC showdown.
