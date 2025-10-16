LSU Country

The LSU Football Injury Report: Latest on Whit Weeks Ahead of Vanderbilt Matchup

Brian Kelly and the Tigers hit the road to Nashville on Friday, gearing up for a Week 8 showdown against Vanderbilt.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Football.
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 3-0 SEC) heads to Nashville as 2.5-point underdogs against No. 17 Vanderbilt with the Tigers battling the injury bug ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

For the Commodores, the program is heading into the matchup well-rested after navigating an open date in Week 7 while LSU squared off against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

On Wednesday night, the initial SEC Availability Report was revealed with a surprising name being added: LSU linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks has been dealing with soreness on the surgically repaired ankle after undergoing an offseason procedure following an injury in the bowl game.

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

After missing Spring Camp in order to recover, Weeks was cleared over the summer and was a full participant in Fall Camp in August.

Fast forward to a Week 5 matchup against Ole Miss last month and Weeks began dealing with some soreness in the ankle. He was seen in a boot following the loss to the Rebels.

Weeks utilized the open date in Week 6 to hit the recovery table in order to handle the soreness in his ankle where he then suited up against South Carolina last Saturday.

Now, his status is in jeopardy against the Vanderbilt Commodores for this weekend after popping up on the Injury Report.

LSU Tigers Football: Whit Weeks.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Injury Report: Week 8 Edition

DT Bernard Gooden: Collarbone

“He has a bruised collar bone," Kelly said on Monday. "He’s very sore right now, but no break, so this is a short time thing and something where he’ll have to manage the pain throughout the week.”

DE Jimari Butler: Ankle

“Has an ankle injury, lateral, though, not a high ankle sprain," Kelly said. "I would say he’s probable, if we were to put out a report. We’ve gotten good news on him.”

WR Aaron Anderson: Knee

"[Aaron Anderson] looked good and we’ll continue to progress with him," Kelly said on Monday.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers Football program return Aaron Anderson, Garrett Nussmeier and Whit Weeks.
Courtesy of LSU Football.

RB Caden Durham: Hip Pointer

“[Caden Durham] had a hip pointer, which was mild, but effected him a little bit, but he’ll be fine.”

OL Braelin Moore: Stinger

[Braelin Moore] had a stinger, but it's under control. We took an MRI and it looked good.”

Moore was not listed on the availability report. He's good to go.

OL Paul Mubenga: Ankle Sprain

“[Mubenga] is making progress and we expect him to be available this week.”

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

QB Garrett Nussmeier: Ankle

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered an ankle sprain on Saturday against South Carolina where Kelly updated his status ahead of Vanderbilt.

“Had a slight ankle sprain, not a high ankle sprain," Kelly said. We feel like he’ll be fine.”

Nussmeier was not listed on the SEC Availability Report on Wednesday. He's good to go.

Updated Availability Report: SEC Report

No. 10 LSU Tigers

  • WR Aaron Anderson – PROBABLE
  • DE Jimari Butler – QUESTIONABLE
  • DL Bernard Gooden – DOUBTFUL
  • OL Paul Mubenga – PROBABLE
  • DE Gabriel Reliford – OUT
  • LB Whit Weeks – QUESTIONABLE

No. 10 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC with the Tigers looking to carry the program's momentum into a Top-20 SEC showdown.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

