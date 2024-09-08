The Standout Freshmen: LSU Football Receives Boost from Youngsters in Week 2
Brian Kelly has proven he isn't scared to play true freshmen during his time in Baton Rouge with Week 2 providing another opportunity for youngsters to make an immediate impact.
Kelly and Co. threw in a myriad of first-year Tigers against Nicholls State on Saturday night with Dashawn Spears and PJ Woodland earning the start in the secondary.
Which freshmen turned heads? Who can make an impact for the rest of the season?
The Standout Freshmen: Week 2 Edition
Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back
LSU freshman Ju'Juan Johnson made the move from defensive back to running back this week and hasn't looked back since making the position change.
He's a player Brian Kelly and Co. can rely on with the coaching staff believing in his ability to pick up on things quickly.
Fast forward to Saturday night in Death Valley and Johnson found himself in the end zone 72 hours after making the position change.
The freshman phenom ended the night with three receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown, but his impact was felt in different areas. At time on the field, he was a threat to break open plays for chunk yards, but the plan was clear for Garrett Nussmeier and the offense to spread the rock around.
Johnson will be a key piece to the offense this season after making the position change after getting in the end zone for the first time in Death Valley.
PJ Woodland: Cornerback
Freshman cornerback PJ Woodland earned his first career start on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the LSU coaching staff giving him the nod on the opposite side of sophomore Ashton Stamps.
Woodland, who was a standout early-enrollee in spring camp, continued turning heads during Fall Camp in August.
With LSU ultimately starting Sage Ryan at cornerback in Week 1, it was evident there must be change heading into the second game of the season.
Fast forward to Saturday night in Baton Rouge and the coaching staff elected to give the true freshman the start where he ended the night with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a forcedd fumble.
Woodland was a bright spot for a secondary that continues needing a boost after a lack of production at the safety position. Look for the youngster to remain in the starting lineup after making impactful plays in his first career start.
Trey'Dez Green: Tight End
Freshman tight end Trey'Dez Green found himself in the end zone on Saturday night after recording his first career score in Week 2 against Nicholls State.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder is a red zone threat with the ability to go up and oveer defenders where he did just that against the Colonels.
Green hauled in just one reception, but it was a positive sign for the LSU offense to get the youngster involved in the offense early in the season.
Dashawn Spears: Safety
LSU freshman Dashawn Spears earned his first career start on Saturday night in Tigert Stadium alongside redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson.
Spears is a player who routinely finds himself in the right spot and isn't scared of the moment. In Week 2, he ended the night with five total tackles, a solo tackle and a pass breakup.
There is a need for change in the secondary and the LSU coaching staff appears ready to give the green light to the true freshmen in Spears and Woodland.
Spears filled in for Jardin Gilbert on Saturday night and it will be intriguing to see which direction the program goes in next week against South Carolina in Week 3.
