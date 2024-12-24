Three LSU Football Transfers Set to Make an Instant Impact for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program retooling the roster for the 2025 season with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge.
With 13 additions to this point, the main message has been reeling in transfers with Power Four experience that can step in and make an impact on Day 1.
Of the 13 commitments for the Tigers, 12 are coming from either the SEC, ACC or Big 10 while having starting experience under their belt.
But who are the three biggest fish in the portal haul to this point?
Meet Three Immediate Impact Transfers:
No. 1: WR Nic Anderson
The Tigers were in need of securing a true WR1 through the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, and with Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson now in with LSU, the program has reeled in their pivotal piece to the receiving corps.
Anderson is a major get for the program. Kelly and Co. already hold multiple speedsters in the wide receiver room, but the ability to add a tall, physical wideout of his caliber was important.
The Oklahoma star set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
He earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Anderson had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
No. 2: CB Mansoor Delane
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond continues retooling the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, chose the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers last Monday after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
LSU signee DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, has already arrived in Baton Rouge to begin practicing with the program, but once Delane is in town it'll give Pickett a resource to fall back on.
No. 3: EDGE Patrick Payton
Payton is the latest LSU signee after making things official with the program on Sunday morning following a visit to Baton Rouge.
The No. 2 overall transfer in the portal and No. 1 defensive player in the free agent market is a Tiger after the program locked down his services folliwing a trip to the Bayou State.
With the defensive end tandem of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones departing for the 2025 NFL Draft, it became imperative LSU signed multiple edge rushers to the portal haul with the program doing just that.
Kelly and Co. will bring in Payton, Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler this offseason to compete for snaps.
When it comes to Payton, his addition is a big one. He's the final domino in the edge rushing haul where the program expects immediate results under defensive line coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
