What It Means: LSU Football Defensive Lineman, Veteran Piece Enters Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will be in the market for defensive linemen via the NCAA Transfer Portal after losing multiple members of the 2024 roster this offseason.
The Tigers will see the edge rushing duo of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson flip the page to the next chapter of their playing careers along with players departing for the portal.
LSU saw former five-star defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack elect to enter his name into the portal, but he isn't the only Bayou Bengal to do so.
On Wednesday, Kelly and Co. saw redshirt-junior Jay'viar Suggs enter the portal after one season in Baton Rouge.
He transferred to LSU last offseason after a handful of seasons at the Division II level with Grand Valley State.
Suggs took a redshirt year in his first season with the program prior to the 2020 season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder tallied 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in 2022 with GVSU.
The following season in 2023, Suggs remained consistent after logging 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
He had been a consistent contributor at the Division II level, but was clearly ready to take it up a notch at a Power Four school.
He committed to the Tigers last spring before limited playing time in his lone season with the program in 2024. Suggs tallied 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
Now, he's the third member of the defensive line to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and one of multiple Tigers departing Baton Rouge this offseason.
A look into the other defensive line transfer and a target the LSU program is pursuing this offseason:
The Other Key Transfer: Da'Shawn Womack
LSU defensive lineman Da'Shawn Womack will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.
Womack, a former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, chose LSU over Georgia, Maryland and Ole Miss, among others, during his process just two years ago.
Now, the former blue-chipper has revealed he will test the Transfer Portal market where he is set to garner tremendous interest.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder totaled 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four pass deflections in his two seasons with the purple and gold.
The Target: Purdue DE Will Heldt
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be in search of reinforcements on the defensive line this offseason with several targets emerging for the program.
One name to keep tabs on will be Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt as he begins navigating his process after officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.
Heldt, a standout sophomore for the Boilermakers, burst on the scene in 2024 after a monster second season in West Lafayette.
After appearing in all 12 games as a freshman in 2023, Heldt took that next step and made a name for himself this fall in his second season with Purdue. He logged 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks for his squad.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder was named a Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches after breaking out in 2024.
Now, the visits are being lined up with LSU getting a crack at Heldt first. He will visit the Tigers as well as Texas A&M in the coming days, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, with the program searching for defensive line reinforcements.
Kelly and Co. will lose the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson this offseason as they begin the next chapter of their playing careers.
What does that mean for LSU? Hit the portal with force and find immediate impact players this month. That starts with Heldt making his way to Baton Rouge for a visit in the coming days.
