Will LSU Football Start Garrett Nussmeier or Michael Van Buren Against Arkansas?
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was benched against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
Interim coach Frank Wilson replaced Nussmeier with sophomore signal-caller Michael Van Buren with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter where the Mississippi State transfer closed out the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The move came on the heels of Wilson stating that Nussmeier is the program's starter, but there would be scenarios in which Van Buren would get the nod.
“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson said last week. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Despite going 18-for-21 with 121 yards across two and a half quarters, Nussmeier was benched with Van Buren closing out the game.
Now, fast forward to Monday, and Wilson has revealed the game plan at quarterback heading into Arkansas week.
"I thought both of the quarterbacks did some good things... I thought both of those guys did things that need to be improved upon," Wilson said. "I thought Garrett, at time, was spectacular - started off red-hot.
"I felt at the back end we needed a spark and something to add another dimension to our game. I thought Michael stepped in and gave us those things. As of now, nothing has changed in how we have flowed... Both of those guys will play in this game moving forward."
Heading into game week against the Razorbacks, Nussmeier will receive the first-team reps, Wilson stated
"I thought Garrett did well enough to be in position to be the starter... He'll be the first guy that goes in."
Now, LSU will look to bounce back in Wilson's second game as the decision-maker after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday in Death Valley for a Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.