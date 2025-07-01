Commitment Watch: LSU Football Trending for Pair of Highly-Touted Prospects
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a critical stretch on the recruiting scene in July with the program eyeing multiple priority targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Bayou Bengals hosted double-digit official visitors in June with the program setting the stage for what's to come across the next handful of weeks in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. hold 11 commitments in the current class following the addition of the No. 2 rated athlete in Louisiana, Dezyrian Ellis, revealing a pledge to the program on Saturday.
Now, all eyes are on what's to come in the Bayou State with a pair of priority targets set to reveal commitments in 24 hours.
Which prospects are the Tigers looking to lock in? What's the buzz down the stretch? Which schools provide competition?
Commitment Watch: Two Targets to Know
Trenton Henderson: Five-Star EDGE - July 2
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson is down to three schools with a commitment date locked in as he winds down his recruitment process this summer.
Henderson a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services following an official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers, but has now trimmed his list three schools ahead of his senior season.
After coming off of a big-time junior campaign where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he's burst on the scene.
LSU and Florida will battle down the stretch ahead of Wednesday's decision date.
JJ Bush: Linebacker - July 2
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush is down to a handful of schools with a commitment decision less than 24 hours away.
Bush, one of the top prospects in Alabama, has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with a double-digit scholarship list to back it up.
Heading into his senior campaign, Bush holds scholarships from the likes of LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Tulane and Cincinnati, among several others.
During a critical spot in his recruitment, the Alabama native locked in four official visits with the LSU Tigers getting Bush back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 for a multi-day stay.
Bush also checked in with Missouri, Cincinnati and Arkansas during his official visit stretch with all four schools getting the highly-touted linebacker in impactful trips.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
As his recruitment process winds down, LSU Tigers On SI has logged a prediction in favor of Brian Kelly's program to win out here.
LSU has set the pace in the Alabama native's process with a decision less than 24 hours out.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.