Elite Five-Star LSU Football Target Locks in Visit With Ohio State Buckeyes
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has locked in multiple fall visits with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remaining in pursuit.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings following a standout summer stretch where he earned several scholarship offers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuit.
That includes the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes with Royal set to hop on a flight and make his way up to Columbus (Ohio) this weekend.
Ohio State takes on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday morning in one of the most anticipated matchups across Week 1 of college football.
It's no secret why the top schools in America, including Ohio State, are rolling out the red carpet for the prized Bayou State star.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, with programs including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines entering the race, the LSU Tigers will be challenged to keep the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana home in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU will look to have the New Orleans (La.) star make his way down the road to Baton Rouge this upcoming season for a game day visit as he begins evaluating the early contenders in his recruiting process.
