Five-Star LSU Football Commitment Remaining Loyal to the Tigers This Offseason
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is in the midst of a critical offseason after making a commitment decision to join the LSU Tigers.
Henderson, a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to the Bayou Bengals in July as a headliner on the defensive line.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida with the Tigers swooping in to bring in the talented prospect.
Henderson took multiple official visits this summer with trips to Baton Rouge, Gainesville (Fla.) and Ann Arbor (Mich.) taking social media by storm following multi-day stays.
LSU "set the standard" in his official visit process and was "emerging" as a school to beat and held on until decision day.
Now, with a commitment decision revealed, Henderson is gearing up for his senior campaign in 2025.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he has elected to make a move.
Aside from committing to the LSU Tigers, Henderson has also made a move for his senior campaign after transferring from Pensacola Catholic to Pine Forest in July.
The Eagles have a new head coach on staff after hiring Kerry McDowell, who was the the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator previously at Pensacola Catholic coaching Henderson.
Now, Henderson will follow his former defensive coordinator to Pine Forest, according to Rivals.
“The identity of this team is toughness. That’s the identity. Big, physical, and can run around you and over you. … Whether we’re in a 4-2-5, a 4-3 or a 3-3, you name it, we’re coming after you. Offensively, we won’t be vanilla, that’s for sure,” McDowell said.
“There are so many returning players, and it’s exciting to know what kind of players you have. Having to play against this team over the years, there’s always a true respect for anything can happen with any moment with the tremendous ability of the players who have played here. The thought that those players are now going to be in my program, it’s very exciting.”
Henderson has navigated his recruitment process, further developed his game and now made a move ahead of his senior season, but it hasn't stopped him from being a loyal piece to LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
The five-star prospect has been vocal on social media in helping assist the program on the recruiting trail.
Henderson took to social media this week to assist the program in its pursuit of elite defensive lineman, Deuce Geralds.
He's also played an integral role in connecting with five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray as the blue-chipper inches closer to an August 22 decision date.
The LSU Tigers have reeled in an impressive defensive line haul to this point with Henderson joining five-star Lamar Brown, four-star Richard Anderson and three-star Darryus McKinley to this point.
For Henderson, he's set to gear up for a significant senior campaign in the Sunshine State with all eyes on the five-star LSU commitment.
