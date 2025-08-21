Five-Star LSU Football Target Earns Offers From Oklahoma Sooners, North Carolina
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Royal, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and No. 2 overall wideout in America, is fresh off of a busy summer stretch after traveling across the country checking in with contenders in his process.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Now, the list of scholarships for Royal has grown once again this month with the Oklahoma Sooners and North Carolina Tar Heels entering the race for Royal's services.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuit.
It's no secret why the top schools in America are rolling out the red carpet for the prized Bayou State star.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
LSU has a proven track record of keeping Louisiana's top talent in The Boot with the likes of Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and TaRon Francis, as of late, remaining in-state.
Now, with programs including the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, and Michigan Wolverines entering the race, the LSU Tigers will be challenged to keep the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana home in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Royal is set to debut in his junior campaign this fall with a talented Brother Martin Crusaders squad with the five-star wideout headlining the crew.
LSU will look to have the New Orleans (La.) star make his way down the road to Baton Rouge this upcoming season for a game day visit as he begins evaluating the early contenders in his recruiting process.
