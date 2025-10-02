Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 2 Prospect in America Set to Visit SEC Rival
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his meteoric rise continues.
The No. 2 overall recruit in America packed up his bags and made the move from New Orleans (La.) to the Sunshine State over the summer after making the decision to transfer to national powerhouse IMG Academy.
Since making the move, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has seen his rise intensify with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
Forstall has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.
The hometown LSU program became an early contender with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans making their presence felt.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes are "recruiting him the hardest" as his process explodes this fall.
“USC is one of them,” Forstall said of schools recruiting him over the summer. “But I haven’t really solidified anything else yet.”
Forstall took a trip to the West Coast during the offseason to check in with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
Now, Forstall will be back on the road this weekend where he's expected to be in College Station for a visit with the Texas A&M Aggies, a source familiar with the five-star's recruitment tells LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports reported the visit first.
The No. 2 overall recruit in America has the "Who's Who" of college football in his ear with programs beginning to intensify their pursuit.
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen.
"Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
"Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."
