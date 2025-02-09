Five-Star LSU Football Target Represents New Orleans Saints in Nike 'Next Ones' Event
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford continues his rise as one of the most coveted prospects in America while navigating a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he begins taking visits to his finalists.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively "early" in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to LSU last weekend for the program's Junior Day recruiting event.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
He has America's attention as one of the top prospects in the country, and with that, he's a household name among the top evaluators.
With the Super Bowl in New Orleans (La.) this weekend, Nike's "The Next Ones" Event is being held in the city with 32 of the top prospects in the country taking part in the prestigious camp.
All 32 National Football League organizations have a nominee at the event with Bradford earning the nod from the hometown New Orleans Saints.
The Baton Rouge (La.) native is alongside the "Who's Who" of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with several LSU targets in town.
One name to know: Four-star signal-caller Jonas Williams
Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East four-star quarterback Jonas Williams remains a player on the radar of several programs despite being verbally committed to the Oregon Ducks.
The No. 1 rated prospect in Illinois, and No. 7 quarterback in America, Williams is a hot commodity on the recruiting scene in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The coveted signal-caller recently wrapped up a junior campaign where he tossed for 2,926 yards and 42 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes and logged another seven scores on the ground.
Now, after verbally committing to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks in August of 2024, it hasn't stopped the top programs from reaching out to the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan remaining in contact with the prized quarterback.
The Ducks hold the verbal commitment, but LSU and the USC Trojans are giving him something to think about, according to On3 Sports.
Williams is in New Orleans (La.) representing the hometown Chicago Bears for "The Next Ones" event.
