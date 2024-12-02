Flip Watch: Pair of LSU Football Commitments Trending Elsewhere
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue putting the final touches on the 2025 Recruiting Class with less than 48 hours until the Early Signing Period kicks off.
Kelly and Co. will be working the phone lines until the clock hits zero as they push to lock in their current commitments.
LSU Tigers On SI has already caught up with several LSU commitments that have shut down their recruitment with the intentions of signing with the program during the Early Signing Period.
That list includes:
Kade Phillips - No. 4 Cornerback in America
Carius Curne - No. 2 IOL in America
JT Lindsey - No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana
Jhase Thomas - No. 1 Safety in Louisiana
Charles Ross - No. 2 Linebacker in America
Etc.
Wednesday has the chance to be a critical day for the future of the LSU program with commitments putting pen to paper.
Now, it's crunch time with a pair of LSU pledges appearing to be trending elsewhere down the stretch. What's the latest buzz?
A look into a pair of current commitments that could sign with another program this week:
The Derek Meadow Buzz: Crimson Tide Surging
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Since then, he's remained a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail with the top programs in America continuing to push for the wideout's services.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Nevada and a Top 10 wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Once Meadows went public with a decision over the summer, he chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame, among several others.
Now, he's continued keeping his options open.
Meadows has three programs pushing for a flip away from his LSU commitment.
What's the latest buzz surrounding Meadows' recruitment? Could he back off of his LSU pledge before the Early Signing Period next week?
The Michigan Wolverines Buzz:
The top-ranked wide receiver took a trip to Ann Arbor on Nov. 2 to check in with the Michigan Wolverines for their matchup against No. 1 Oregon.
Michigan has been a program pushing for Meadows over the last few months with the program getting the coveted recruit on campus earlier this month.
In November, Michigan flipped former LSU commitment Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America.
Then, they began looking to snag LSU's highest-rated wide receiver commit in Meadows.
On3 Sports Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Michigan Wolverines to win out for Meadows and land his commitment, but has since flipped his pick.
There are ties here in favor of the Wolverines with Meadows' family being born and raised in Michigan a well.
“Home state for me and my wife,” Meadows' father told On3 Sports in July. “We’ve always been Michigan fans growing up. You’re going to be a Michigan fan or Michigan State fan growing up. We were Michigan fans. Have a lot of close ties with folks there. A lot of my family is there. Derek has a lot of family and friends. Great educationally and doesn’t hurt to be National Champions. A lot of support academically."
It's a recruitment to keep tabs on moving forward. Meadows did not visit Baton Rouge this fall, and with a visit to Ann Arbor now in the rearview mirror, he's also wrapped up another trip.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Enter the Mix:
During the home stretch of Meadows' recruitment, it quickly became an LSU vs. Notre Dame battle with Michigan also being a name heavily involved prior to his commitment to the Tigers.
He was back in South Bend three weekends ago for a visit with Marcus Freeman and Co. putting all hands on deck for the top wide receiver on their 2025 Big Board.
"He has a visit to Notre Dame this weekend. They think it's more than likely that he ends up somewhere other than LSU. Texas A&M is also trying to get into the mix, maybe he visits there this weekend," On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong said.
"He's always been comfortable at Notre Dame. He knows where he stands on the board; one of the top players on their board regardless of position."
Here Come the Alabama Crimson Tide:
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide lost a commitment from five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham last month after flipping to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
With the loss of Cunningham, the Crimson Tide have ramped up their push for several wideouts across America, including LSU commit Derek Meadows.
Meadows has been intrigued with the Alabama program and what DeBoer's club can offer with the Crimson Tide beginning to make headway in his recruitment.
Then, last week, 247Sports Recruiting Analysts Tom Loy and Blair Angulo have logged expert predictions for Meadows to land in Alabama's 2025 Recruiting Class.
On Monday, On3 Sports Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong joined them by logging a prediction of his own for Meadows to land in Alabama's class.
Meadows remains verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as it stands, but all signs point towards the coveted wideout flipping his pledge to the either the Michigan Wolverines or Alabama Crimson Tide before the Early Signing Period.
Mike Tyler: Coveted Tight End Commitment
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond tight end Mike Tyler revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers over the summer after a hard recruiting push in June.
Now, the South Carolina native has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with the in-state Gamecocks taking a stab at the hometown stud.
Tyler, a three-star tight end, is a player that has college coaches salivating at the potential as a recieving tight end at the next level.
He's reeled in offers from several East Coast schools including South Carolina, Duke and West Virginia, among several others.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder took a handful of trips down to South Carolina to check in with head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks this fall. He did not make it to Baton Rouge for a game day visit.
LSU holds the verbal pledge, but the experts have begun logging predictions that Tyler will ultimately land in South Carolina's 2025 Recruiting Class with the Early Signing Period less than 48 hours away.
247Sports' Hale McGranahan and Tony Morrell have placed their predictions for Tyler to flip to the Gamecocks.
The Early Signing Period kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and runs through Friday, Dec. 6 where 2025 high school prospects will put pen to paper with the college of their choice.
