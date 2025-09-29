Louisiana's No. 1 Prospect, Elite LSU Football Target Impressed With SEC Rival
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has emerged as a top target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, made his way to Baton Rouge in Week 4 for an unofficial visit with the Tigers for the program's win over Southeastern Louisiana.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but it's the Tigers making an early impression.
Fast forward to this past weekend and Simien was back on the road for an unofficial visit with an SEC rival in the Lone Star State.
The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Texas A&M Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit.
Simien has emerged as a priority prospect for the Bayou Bengals where he's already taken multiple visits to LSU this calendar year as the program becomes a team to watch.
“It was great,” Simien told On3 Sports following a recent trip to Baton Rouge. “Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.”
Simien has also taken an unofficial visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers this fall as his recruitment process ramps up.
Now, as the top-ranked prospect in the Bayou State gears up for the remainder of his junior campaign, he's locked in more visits to LSU.
Simien is expected back in Baton Rouge for the LSU Tigers' matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU is a heavy contender for the Louisiana four-star as they continue intensifying their pursuit for the No. 1 overall prospect in The Boot.
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 for a matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks following the open date in Week 6.
