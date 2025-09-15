LSU Football Beats Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans for No. 2 Quarterback in Louisiana
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, chose LSU over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback is the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he looks to begin chipping away at other priority targets in a loaded group of Louisiana prospects.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.
It was monster game after monster game where he had seven games of 300+ passing yards, including a whopping 817 yards on 53/65 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 77-76 contest against Captain Shreve High School on October 10.
Houston set the Evangel Christian Academy single-season record with 5,170 yards of total offense during the 2024 season.
The impactful season then caused a meteoric rise for Houston where he began narrowing his focus on his recruiting process with an offer sheet of over 20 schools.
Down the stretch, all focus was on LSU, Oklahoma and USC with the Sooners generating significant buzz until the clock nearly hit zero.
The Louisiana native was in Norman (Okla.) during the weekend of Sept. 6 where he had one last visit with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Following the trip to see Oklahoma square off against the Michigan Wolverines, the SEC program began generating significant buzz with the Sooners receiving multiple predictions to earn his commitment.
But the LSU Tigers remained a program chipping away behind the scenes with Brian Kelly's program ultimately receiving the final unofficial visit prior to Monday's "Decision Day."
Houston was in Baton Rouge this past weekend for the program's SEC win over the Florida Gators in Tiger Stadium.
The priority recruit soaked in the scenes of Death Valley, spent one-on-one time with the staff and had the opportunity to talk shop with multiple commits and targets.
Now, the LSU Tigers get it done and secure a commitment from the Top-10 quarterback in America after going public with a decision on Monday.
