LSU Football EDGE Target, Top-50 Prospect Receives Prediction to Land at SEC Rival
Temple (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton has seen his recruiting process blossom this offseason with multiple powerhouse schools battling for his services.
Carlton, the No. 3 rated EDGE in America, has picked up offers from a myriad of college programs with LSU, Texas and Ohio State, among others, getting in on the action for the coveted defensive piece.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign and is ready to lock in on his recruitment process.
During his 2024 junior season, Carlton recorded 57 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three pass break ups and a forced fumble.
In February, Carlton solidified his Top-6 schools with LSU making the cut alongside Texas, SMU, Baylor, Texas A&M and USC.
LSU and USC quickly became the lone schools that are not in the state of Texas as the premier programs looking to get him out of the Lone Star State.
But as his recruiting process ramps up this offseason with "official visit season" in full swing, it's the Texas A&M Aggies that are separating themselves from the pack.
The 247Sports staff has now logged a prediction in favor of Texas A&M winning out for his services.
For the LSU Tigers, the program currently holds the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with near double-digit prospects committed to the program.
The Bayou Bengals also recently received a prediction in favor of the top quarterback in Texas landing in the program's class.
The Crystal Ball Pick: Bowe Bentley
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After becoming a national prospect heading into a critical summer stretch, Bentley earned multiple offers with the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.
Bentley was back in Baton Rouge in March for an unofficial visit where he is feeling like a priority by the Tigers. Now, the program is turning up the heat for the fast-rising signal-caller.
Following the visit to LSU and other contenders this spring, Bentley has locked in three official visits.
- Georgia Bulldogs: June 6-8
- Oklahoma Sooners: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get the final visit of Bentley's process with the program set to bring in a myriad of priority targets to campus for that weekend.
Bentley will be joined by Lamar Brown (No. 1 IOL), Blaine Bradford (No. 1 SAF) and Tristen Keys (No. 1 WR), among several others for the multi-day trip to Baton Rouge.
But before Bentley begins his official visit process, it's the LSU Tigers that are taking charge in his recruitment with the program receiving a prediction to secure a commitment from the Lone Star State quarterback on Thursday.
The 247Sports staff logged a prediction in favor of Kelly's program winning out for Bentley's services.
