LSU Football Hosts No. 3 Prospect in America Amid Lane Kiffin's Aggressive Pursuit

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews made his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid an aggressive pursuit.

Matthews checks in as the No. 1 offensive tackle in America with Kiffin and the staff in the Bayou State among the four finalists in contention.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder out of the Sunshine State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.

But contenders have emerged this offseason for the athlete with "top-notch physical and athletic tools" amid a meteoric rise with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.

"High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-6 and around 280 pounds with plus length before his junior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year," Rivals wrote.

"Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as a strong athlete in the combine setting. New to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore.

#LSU hosted the No. 1 offensive tackle in America on Tuesday: Mark Matthews.



The 6’6, 300-pounder out of the Sunshine State checks in as the No. 3 overall prospect in the country with the Tigers in pursuit.



Now, a multi-day visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. in Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/AohRwRsPuO — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 8, 2026

"A twitchy mover with outstanding movement skills. Already flashes an effortless kick slide despite playing offensive line for less than one year."

Matthews recently narrowed his focus to four schools with the LSU Tigers joining the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, and Georgia Bulldogs as the contenders heading into a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Kiffin and Co. have built momentum in Matthews' recruitment as of late with offensive line coach Eric Wolford putting a full-court press on the No. 1 prospect at his position.

Now, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle has taken in a visit to Baton Rouge after making his way to camps on Tuesday, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.

The Miami Hurricanes are currently viewed as the leaders in his recruitment heading into official visits this summer, but the LSU Tigers aren't giving up here.

“Coach (Alex) Mirabal, coach (Mario) Cristobal and they are right down the road," Matthews told Rivals of the Hurricanes.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, the LSU Tigers will look to gain traction with Kiffin and Co. receiving face time with the No. 1 offensive tackle in America.

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