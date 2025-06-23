LSU Football Hosts Pair of Louisiana Five-Star Prospects for Official Visits
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer with multiple five-star prospects in Baton Rouge for official visits to campus.
Kelly and Co. hosted double-digit prospects to town with a focus on stacking talent to the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
But two names on the official visitors list quickly garnered significant attention after making their way to campus.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown was the name to know after altering his plans this week.
Brown, the No. 1 rated prospect in Louisiana, was fresh off of a visit to College Station (Tex.) for a trip to see Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies last weekend prior to his time with LSU.
Following the trip, Brown went public with the decision to cancel his official trip to LSU with Texas A&M surging in his recruitment.
Then, less than 24 hours after cancelling his trip to LSU, Brown reversed course.
The No. 1 athlete in America made his way to LSU's campus for a multi-day stay beginning on Friday where the Tigers knocked it out of the park.
Alongside Brown was New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson.
The No. 1 defensive lineman in America remains committed to the LSU Tigers and has been locked in with the program since revealing a commitment to the program last summer.
Anderson is yet to take an official visit to other schools with the Louisiana native staying dialed in with the Bayou Bengals.
The Louisiana tandem spent time together in Baton Rouge with the LSU program piecing together a critical stretch in the Bayou State.
Anderson, the top-ranked defensive lineman in America, is a top commitment in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program looking to add Brown alongside him.
Brown has a commitment date locked in for July 10 where he's set to choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes, among others.
LSU will continue intensifying its pursuit with a decision date inching closer for the Louisiana native.
