LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes Finalists for Elite Recruit
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is down to five schools with a commitment timeframe in mind as he winds down his recruitment process.
Geralds, a Top-10 defensive lineman in America, has narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pound Peach State prospect took multiple official visits this offseason with Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals receiving one of their own.
Geralds was in Baton Rouge during the first weekend of June where the program knocked it out of the park for the Georgia native.
The elite defender soaked in the scenes of campus alongside multiple priority targets, spent one-on-one time with head coach Brian Kelly and worked through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
Following a trip to LSU, Geralds took official visits to see the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and more as he evaluated the contenders in his process.
Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes remain a force in his recruitment after the program intensified its pursuit this offseason.
Geralds took an official visit to Ohio State during the weekend of June 20 for a multi-day stay where the Buckeyes received the final visit of his process.
Now, it's decision time with the LSU Tigers squarely in the mix where they will battle against Ohio State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Oregon down the stretch in his process.
As for a commitment timeline, Geralds has intentions of revealing a decision this summer prior to his senior campaign in the Peach State.
LSU remains in the market for defensive linemen in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Geralds sitting alongside five-star Lamar Brown and three-star DeAnthony Lafayette as the three prospects on the Big Board.
The Tigers hold a commitment from New Orleans (La.) five-star Richard Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, as it currently stands.
Richard announced his pledge to the Tigers last summer [2024] with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services.
He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory while emerging as a household name on the recruiting trail.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's one of the top pledges in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 26 overall prospect in America.
Now, LSU remains in the mix for Geralds as a commitment decision looms.
