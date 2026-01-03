LSU Football Running Back Transfer Locks In Visit With ACC School Amid Portal Buzz

LSU Tigers running back Ju'Juan Johnson made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in December with programs across the country now reaching out in pursuit of his services.

Johnson signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Class as one of the top two-way prospects in Louisiana after dominating as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene.

Despite signing with the LSU program with intentions of playing defensive back, the Bayou State star was forced to play multiple positions during his time with the program - unable to find his true position.

Johnson started out as a defensive back, moved to running back across the 2024 season, took quarterback reps across Spring Camp in 2025, and eventually moved to running back full-time for the 2025 season.

But Johnson is used to having the ball in his hands.

The youngster holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career where he rewrote the record books in high school.

After struggling to find his ideal role within the LSU Tigers scheme, Johnson will now search for a new home after two seasons with LSU with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

According to KATCTV3, Johnson is visiting the Syracuse Orange on Saturday to check in with the ACC program led by head coach Fran Brown.

.@LSUFootball RB Ju'Juan Johnson tells me he's visiting Syracuse tomorrow.



He's talked with the Tigers current staff to potentially return, but nothing has been worked out.



The Lafayette Christian star had 41 carries, 155 yards, and two scores in 13 games in 2025. @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/M3jVBWjbOp — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) January 3, 2026

The LSU Tigers will be retooling the running back room in January with the program now sitting with one scholarship running back in Harlem Berry after Johnson, Kaleb Jackson, Caden Durham, and JT Lindsey all entered the portal once Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

The Departures [24]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

