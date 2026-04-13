LSU Football Surging for Top-Ranked Wide Receiver Committed to Major SEC Rival

In what has become a significant storyline this offseason for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge continues chipping away at New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wide receiver in America with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns holding a verbal commitment after the Louisiana native revealed a commitment in Novermber.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several powerhouse programs - but it's Texas that has the upperhand here.

Despite Sarkisian and Co. holding the commitment, the LSU Tigers have a foot on the gas with the entire state of Louisiana pushing for Royal to flip his pledge to the hometown school.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me.

"The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

Courtesy of Easton Royal via X.

LSU hosted Royal for a visit to campus during Spring Camp where the Tigers continue chipping away with sources indicating that Kiffin and Co. are building momentum.

But Texas isn't letting up with Royal already taking a visit to Austin (Tex.) this offseason with another trip also on the docket.

Royal will be back in Baton Rouge this offseason at least once on an official visit, but sources have indicated that the LSU staff is also looking to get another unofficial on the docket as a full-court press intensifies.

Now, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers and the program's aggressive pursuit for the No. 1 wide receiver in America verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

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