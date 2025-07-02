LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators Await Decision from Five-Star EDGE
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson will choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators on Wednesday with decision day arriving.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in America, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football during his standout prep career, but has narrowed his focus to the trio of SEC schools.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder will reveal a commitment decision on July 2 at 6 p.m. CT with all focus on where the five-star will play his college ball.
Henderson took multiple official visits this summer with trips to Baton Rouge, Gainesville and Michigan stealing headlines following multi-day stays.
LSU "set the standard" in his official visit process and was "emerging" as a school to beat, according to On3 Sports, but then Billy Napier's Florida Gators countered.
After a trip to Gainesville, the Gators were deemed as the team to beat with multiple predictions being logged in favor of Napier's Florida program.
Then, just days ahead of a decision, it quickly became the LSU Tigers sending shockwaves in Henderson's recruitment.
Sources indicated to LSU Tigers On SI over the weekend that the Bayou Bengals were sitting in the driver's seat for Henderson with a commitment date inching closer.
Then, fast forward to Sunday and the predictions began being logged in favor of Brian Kelly's Tigers.
LSU will continue battling the Florida Gators until Wednesday evening's decision time, but as it currently stands, the program remains in position to add to the 2026 cycle.
LSU currently sits with a Top-10 class in America as the Tigers look to once again secure one of the top hauls in the nation in 2026.
Henderson, one of the top edge rushers in the nation, would certainly give the program a chance to cruise up the team rankings.
The five-star Sunshine State prospect will reveal a commitment decision on Wednesday, July 2 at 6 p.m. CT with the LSU program out front in his process as they look to hold off the Florida Gators.
The 247Sports Evaluation on Henderson: "Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds.
"Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality. Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch.
"Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size."
