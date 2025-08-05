LSU Football Trending for Nation's No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman as Decision Nears
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray has narrowed his focus to five schools with a commitment decision locked in for August 22.
Gray, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers this month.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder has emerged as one of the top available prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the five programs set to battle it out down the stretch of his process.
As Gray's recruitment winds down, it's the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks that appear to be battling at the top for the coveted Virginia prospect's services.
The relationship Gray has built with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is what has allowed the Tigers to cement their status as a contender.
“Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure. He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want," Gray said.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
But the South Carolina Gamecocks continue chipping away at Gray as the five-star prospect winds down his recruitment process.
Gray officially visited Shane Beamer and Co. in Columbia this summer where the relationship continues getting stronger.
“They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same," Gray said.
"You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
Gray is now roughly three weeks out from making a commitment decision with a source familiar with his process telling LSU Tigers On SI that LSU and South Carolina are emerging as the two top schools, but Tennessee is also a school to keep tabs on.
“Oh, easily it definitely starts with the guys in the O-Line room. Starting with Coach Elarbee. I’d definitely say that’s the main reason for me, and I mean Coach Heup (Josh Heupel), a guy like that running the program, you know, it kind of speaks for itself," Gray told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
"Tennessee has been building for years, and they are only scratching the surface. They are getting guys like David Sanders and (JB) Shabazz and all of those guys, you can just see they are going to continue the up trend.”
Now, with decision time inching closer, the LSU Tigers currently hold the prediction to land Gray's decision with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong placing his pick this offseason.
Gray will choose between the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Clemson Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Ohio State Buckeyes on August 22.
