LSU Football Trending for Sought-After SEC Defensive Line Transfer
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are looking for more reinforcements defensively via the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple targets on their radar.
On Monday, the program hosted South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard for a visit to Baton Rouge where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
"Going to LSU was definitely a big deal for me," Byard told LSU Tigers On SI. "One of my favorite safeties is [former LSU great] Grant Delpit so being able to have the ability to play for the same school and have a chance to play in front of their fans was definitely a good feeling."
LSU is clearly in search of help in the defensive backfield, specifically in the safety room, after adding a pair of cornerbacks via the portal to this point: Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech) and Ja'Keem Jackson (Florida).
Now, the program is ramping up its push for an SEC defensive lineman with ties to the LSU program.
Who's on the Tigers' radar? Is there a key visitor expected in town this weekend?
The Trending Target: Texas DL Sydir Mitchell
LSU has its sights set on Texas Longhorns transfer Sydir Mitchell after the coveted defensive lineman officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder just wrapped up his second season with the Longhorns after signing with the program in the 2023 recruiting class.
The key piece to keep tabs on: Current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas while on staff with the Longhorns in 2023.
This will be a mutual connection that the LSU staff will be looking to use in their favor.
Now, the Tigers will get the first official visit of Mitchell's transfer process with the program looking to make a splash.
Mitchell made his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge with LSU looking to seal the deal.
After spending two seasons in Austin, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the program, including only four in 2024 in order to maintain redshirt status.
He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination with Kelly and Co. swinging for the fences in his recruitment.
Visitor to Know: Florida State's Patrick Payton
The No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal will make his way to Baton Rouge for a visit to campus this weekend. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Payton will arrive on Friday. 247Sports first reported the visit.
Payton, the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, quickly became a hot commodity in the portal with a slew of potential suitors.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
LSU has already signed a pair of edge rushers in the NCAA Transfer Portal after Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler pledged to the program, but a third now remains an option with Payton at the top of LSU's wish list.
Payton is the most coveted prospect on the market. He is the No. 1 uncommitted transfer with the chance to become an immediate impact star at his next destination. LSU remains out front with the first visit of his transfer process.
