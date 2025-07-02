LSU Football Trending to Beat Out Arkansas Razorbacks for Coveted Linebacker
Theodore (Ala.) four-star linebacker JJ Bush will choose between four programs on Wednesday with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers and Cincinnati Bearcats in the mix.
Bush, one of the top linebackers in America, has the four programs on his radar with a decision set to go public on Wednesday, July 2.
During a critical stretch in his recruitment last month, the Alabama native locked in four official visits with the LSU Tigers getting Bush back in Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 for a multi-day stay.
Bush also checked in with Missouri, Cincinnati and Arkansas during his official visit stretch with all four schools getting the highly-touted linebacker in for impactful trips.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder flaunts impressive physical tools ready for the next level with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.
Now, it's decision day on Wednesday with Bush set to make his choice with LSU, Missouri and Arkansas making moves behind the scenes.
LSU has intensified their pursuit of Bush with defensive coordinator Blake Baker spearheading the program's push.
The impressive second-level defender has Arkansas firmly in the mix, but with decision time inching closer, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that the Bayou Bengals feel strong in where LSU stands.
In the NIL era, there can always be twists and turns down the stretch, but with hours until a decision is made, the LSU Tigers remain in strong position.
What will Bush provide a program at the next level? 247Sports has provided the scouting report.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Run-and-hit linebacker with an exceptional athletic profile. Began prep career playing safety before moving into the box. Displays outstanding range for a second-level defender as he’s quick to change his heading and will find ways to go through or around obstacles.
"Embraces contact and is a spirited face-up tackler that wants to strike ball carriers. Has gotten on-ball looks in passing situations and has proven to be dangerous on the blitz as he can dip and rip his way to the quarterback. Better in zone coverage than he is man coverage at this stage, but has the speed and length to in theory shadow attached or detached weapons.
"Must enhance his read-and-diagnose skills as he lacks the desired field vision while embracing the weight room, but has a chance to emerge as an impact player for a Power Four program with his frame, physicality and overall energy. Should be a regular on special team units."
