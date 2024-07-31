LSU Tigers Flip Prized South Carolina Linebacker Commit
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are back at it on the recruiting trail after landing a commitment from coveted linebacker Jaiden Braker.
The Snelville (Ga.) three-star made his way to Baton Rouge on Friday for LSU's annual Bayou Splash event, and after securing an offer while in town, he wasted no time in committing to the Tigers.
Braker flipped his pledge from the South Carolina Gamecocks to LSU on Wednesday after receiving the scholarship from Kelly and Co. on Friday.
A player LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been high on all summer, the Bayou Bengals now add Braker to the 2025 recruiting class as a prospect with tremendous upside.
He comes in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with impressive speed to back it up. Braker has proven to be an impressive sideline-to-sideline linebacker at the high school ranks and is in store for what many expect to be a big-time senior campaign in 2024 at South Gwinett.
He reeled in a slew of offers after his junior season with the likes of Kentucky, Utah and SMU, among others, extending scholarships his way.
Now, after committing to the South Carolina Gamecocks on July 6th, he's flipped his pledge to LSU after holding the offer for just a handful of days.
Braker is the third linebacker commitment in the 2025 cycle for the Tigers; joining four-star Keylan Moses and Charles Ross.
We've seen Ross skyrocket up the rankings this offseason after coming in as a Top 10 linebacker in America in the latest recruiting updates via On3 Sports.
The Tigers continue trending on the recruiting trail for several coveted targets on their radar.
Another name to monitor: TE Mike Tyler
The South Carolina native made his way to Baton Rouge last Thursday to begin his two-day stay with LSU keeping their foot on the gas in his recruitment.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event last weekend.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
All signs point to an LSU vs. Duke battle down the stretch with a commitment decision expected in August.
247Sports recruiting expert Sonny Shipp placed a prediction for Tyler to ultimately land in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class after making the move last Thursday.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI now predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
