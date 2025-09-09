Nation's No. 1 Tight End, Five-Star LSU Football Target Predicted to Commit to Tigers
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson continues his rise as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America heading into his junior campaign.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with a myriad of programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.
The top-ranked prospect in Louisiana was on LSU's campus this past weekend for the Tigers' home opener in Death Valley against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
But there are more game day visits Hudson is eyeing this fall.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
Following Hudson's unofficial visit to LSU this past weekend, the Tigers began generating significant buzz as the leader for the coveted tight end.
On Monday, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Hudson's services.
LSU remains at the forefront of Hudson's recruitment - and despite an impressive offer sheet - continue chipping away at one of the top athletes America.
Hudson has remained active on social media supporting the LSU Tigers while visiting Baton Rouge more than any other program on his list.
Now, as he begins his junior campaign in the Bayou State, LSU is the program that appears to be out front for the five-star prospect.
