No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana Cancels Visit to LSU Football, Predicted to SEC Rival

NEWS: Five-Star ATH Lamar Brown will no longer visit LSU this weekend, he tells me for @on3recruits



Brown is ranked as the No. 7 Recruit in the 2026 Class (No. 1 ATH) per On3



He’s set to announce his Commitment July 10thhttps://t.co/kX552HmLwt pic.twitter.com/wLS9jYCqR6