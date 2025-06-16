No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana Cancels Visit to LSU Football, Predicted to SEC Rival
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown was back in College Station (Tex.) this past weekend for an official visit with Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Brown, the No. 1 rated prospect in Louisiana, remains one of the most sought-after recruits in America as the summer months carry on.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he's shined on both sides of the ball as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
He's become one of the top targets on the LSU Tigers' board in the current recruiting cycle, but Brian Kelly's program will face stiff competition down the stretch.
Brown has now taken official visits to the Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies with one program beginning to separate from the pack.
Mike Elko's Aggies have quickly emerged as the top school for the Bayou State native following another successful visit in College Station.
“Every time I go out there I love it, I extremely love it,” Brown told On3 Sports in March. “It doesn’t feel like anything new to me, every time I go out there I’m getting comfortable…each and every time.”
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will now have ground to make up in the program's pursuit of Brown, but it'll be an uphill climb.
The coveted two-way star was set to take his final official visit of the summer this weekend with a trip to LSU's campus on the docket.
Now, after an official visit to Texas A&M, Brown has now canceled his multi-day stay to see the LSU Tigers.
It's a significant development in the Tigers' pursuit of the in-state star that goes to high school just seconds away from LSU's practice facility.
Now, it's the Texas A&M Aggies trending with the predictions beginning to roll in for Brown to land in College Station.
He has a commitment date currently set for July 10th with the Aggies becoming the presumed favorite following a successful visit in the Lone Star State this past weekend.
What will Brown provide a program at the next level?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versatile front-line defender. Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation.
"Stout, athletic build that fosters sudden athleticism and explosive movements. Enforcer on tape. Flashes close-quarters power and impressive short-area agility. Shows a sense or urgency and searches for extra work. Turbo-charged as a puller and climber. Sinks hips and complements punch power with significant lower-half juice.
"Encouraging pass-pro reps on an outside island. Initial suddenness and heavy-handedness translate to defense, where he's experienced inside and on the edge. Shows surprising pursuit range thanks to excellent functional athleticism. Performed well both ways at March 2025 Under Armour New Orleans event; produced dominant reps as a DL, but offensive snaps reinforced elite projection as an IOL.
"Possesses excellent multi-sport context as Louisiana 3A shot put champion (53-1) as a sophomore, discus champion (151-6) as a junior. Elite combine-testing athleticism in several categories. Must firmly land in a long-term positional home. That said, projects as a high-major impact player on either side of the ball. Possesses legitimate high-round NFL Draft potential."
