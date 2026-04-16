Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted To Land Commitment From LSU Football, Texas Target

Pittsburgh (Penn.) Central Catholic four-star offensive lineman Jimmy Kalis has narrowed his focus to six schools with a commitment date locked in as Lane Kiffin and Co. turn up the heat for the talented prospect.

Kalis checks in as the No. 25 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore fighting for his pledge this offseason.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder out of Pennsylvania has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders have emerged with the LSU Tigers battling Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, Miami, and Clemson for the fast-rising offensive weapon this offseason.

"LSU is also a great school because of the way they play football all down there, it’s mean and gritty," Kalis told Rivals.

"The new OL coach, Coach Wolf, me and him had a great relationship at his previous school, and it has only grown since he got to LSU!”

🚨 NEWS 🚨 4-star OT Jimmy Kalis will announce his commitment on the Rivals YouTube channel on April 17 at 6:00 PM ET.



His finalists are Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Clemson, Miami, and LSU.



Details: https://t.co/cwZePlxwtc pic.twitter.com/Xx0I9mu4qX — Rivals (@Rivals) April 16, 2026

Heading into an April 17 commitment date, it's the Ohio State Buckeyes that are surging with the 247Sports staff locking in a prediction for the program to win out for his pledge on Friday.

“They are very high on my list because they have been there and been very consistent since day 1. They develop OL at a high level and have an elite culture and they take pride in getting guys to the next level," Kalis said in an interview with Rivals.

Other contenders in the mix include Clemson, Miami, and Texas with Kalis also raving about the Longhorns.

“Texas has been very high on my list because of the way they have made me feel like a priority. They have a great OL staff and they have everything you need to grow. The resources, competition and a great plan to develop me into a next level player," Kalis told Rivals.

Now, all eyes are on Kalis with a commitment decision roughly 24 hours away with a top six of LSU, Ohio State, Miami, Clemson, Texas, and Georgia.

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