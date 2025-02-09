The 25 Most Impactful SEC Transfer Signees: LSU Football Well Represented on the List
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers welcomed double-digit newcomers to campus in early January after seeing players from both the Transfer Portal Class and 2025 Signing Class arrive in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force in December and January in order reconstruct the roster for the 2025 season after signing 16 players.
Now, the Transfer Portal rankings update has been revealed by 247Sports with the LSU Tigers holding the top spot.
The 247Sports Ranking: No. 1
LSU's Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
LSU's Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
LSU's Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
247Sports also revealed the "25 Most Impactful SEC Signees for 2025" with the LSU Tigers seeing several signees crack the list.
The 247Sports Impactful SEC Transfers:
247Sports' Brad Crawford labeled the "25 Most Impactful SEC Signees for 2025" with the LSU Tigers being well-represented on the list with multiple players.
Which LSU signees cracked the list? What is their ranking in the Top-25? What are Bradford's thoughts?
No. 1: EDGE Patrick Payton
Crawford's Take: "All of LSU's defensive eggs are in the basket of Patrick Payton, a former breakout edge rusher at Florida State whose numbers trailed. After erupting for 12 sacks over his first two seasons with the Seminoles, one that included ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022, Payton managed 35 tackles and four sacks as a junior in 2024. Without former NFL first-rounder Jared Verse taking up most of the attention, opposing offensive lines keyed on Payton last season. He could be an All-American candidate."
No. 5: Wide Receiver Nic Anderson
Crawford's Take: "It's not often you can sign a true No. 1 at wideout in the portal, but that's what Brian Kelly feels he has in Nic Anderson, a star at Oklahoma who missed most of the 2024 season. Anderson previously set an Oklahoma freshman record with 10 touchdown catches in 2023. He also ranked fifth in 2023 with an average of 21 yards per catch. After losing CJ Daniels, LSU picked up Anderson to assist Garrett Nussmeier in the passing game."
No. 13: Wide Receiver Barion Brown
Crawford's Take: "A speedster from Kentucky, Brown should shine on special teams in Baton Rouge along with his preferred position at wideout."
No. 16: CB Mansoor Delane
Crawford's Take: "Speaking of new starters defensively, LSU has refaced its secondary with the addition of Delane as well."
No. 17: EDGE Jack Pyburn
Crawford's Take: "Florida was not willing to pay retainer fees for Pyburn in the portal and the Gators' loss is LSU's gain. He's one of several new starters on defense for the Tigers in 2025."
No. 24: CB Ja'Keem Jackson
Crawford's Take: "Jackson is part of the reason LSU signed one of the nation's top portal hauls this cycle. Jackson, a former top 50 recruit, committed and signed with Florida under Corey Raymond, LSU's cornerbacks coach. The dots connected for Jackson, who played in 13 games over his first two seasons in the SEC.
