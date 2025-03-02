CBS Sports continues to disrespect Maryland basketball with latest bracketology
After losing to Michigan State on a buzzer-beater on Wednesday, Maryland men's basketball narrowly escaped Penn State on Saturday. The Terrapins got off to a hot start, but the Nittany Lions wouldn't go away and both Rodney Rice and Julian Reese had their two worst outings of the season. But Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Derik Queen, and Selton Miguel carried to load while Rice hit dagger two with seconds left to propel Maryland to a 68-64 win over Penn State.
With the win, the Terrapins moved to 22-7 (12-6) and are in fourth place in the Big Ten standings. Michigan State and Michigan are deadlocked for first in the standings heading into Sunday, but both teams will play a game in the afternoon.
Heading into Sunday's matchups, CBS Sports updated its bracketology and they still aren't giving Maryland much love. The Terrapins, who are ranked 16th in the country, are considered a No. 7 seed by Jerry Palm. In this scenario, Maryland would face Georgia and the winner would likely get No. 2 Alabama.
Maryland has just two games left in the regular season. The Terrapins will face Michigan on Wednesday in Ann Arbor before returning home and facing Northwestern in the season finale.
