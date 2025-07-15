Derik Queen is a top performer in the NBA Summer League
Through two games in the NBA Summer League, Derik Queen has already established himself as one of the top performers. He's currently tied for 2nd in the league in rebounds, averaging 11.5 per game, and he's one of just six players averaging a double-double so far.
For Maryland fans, Queen's early success at the next level shouldn't come as much of a surprise. As a true freshman with the Terrapins, he served as a key piece of Maryland's run to the Sweet 16, leading the Terps in scoring with 16.5 points per game. The 6-10 center out of Baltimore would go on to become the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, along with earning All-Big Ten first-team honors.
He now looks to continue that success at the next level with the Pelicans, hoping to live up to the hype that comes with being the 13th overall pick. Given the fact that he is already establishing himself as one of the top performers in the Summer League, it looks like he's well on his way to doing just that.
Queen returns to action tonight as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 pm ET on ESPN.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee remains near the top in latest Rivals300 rankings
Maryland Basketball offers explosive 4-star forward
Maryland Football: Reason for optimism ahead of the 2025 college football season
Maryland Football's 2026 recruiting class continues to struggle in latest Big Ten rankings
Derik Queen secures another double-double in Game 2 of NBA Summer League
How to watch: Derik Queen and the Pelicans take on Bronny James and the Lakers tonight
REPORT: Maryland interested in BYU transfer QB Jake Retzlaff