Derik Queen reacts to Kevin Willard taking Villanova head coaching job
Even though the head coaching drama at Maryland with Kevin Willard is now over, fans - and players - are still digesting everything that took place. Over the weekend, news dropped at 1 am ET on Sunday that Willard had accepted the head coaching position at Villanova. And even though that move had been anticipated for days, the reality of how everything played out still left a sour taste in the mouths of the Maryland faithful.
But how do the players feel about it? Although none of the players have spoken publicly since it was announced that Willard was taking another job, freshman center Derik Queen did share a post to his Twitter/X account on Monday.
Queen is obviously taking his talents to the NBA as a projected lottery pick, but there's no question that losing his college head coach to Villanova has to sting a little bit - especially for a guy who grew up in Baltimore.
On Sunday, the University of Maryland released a statement in order to provide clarity on the Kevin Willard situation. While the university indicated that Willard was offered a substantial package to remain in College Park, they're already moving quickly to find his replacement.
"We took a very proactive and aggressive approach to retain Coach Willard, offering a significant contract extension and salary increase, new staff, and one of the highest revenue-share budgets in the B1G Conference. We had long and thoughtful conversations about the program and shared the same vision for Maryland Basketball. In the end, he made the choice that he felt was best for him and his family. On behalf of all of Terrapin Nation, we thank Coach Willard and his family for their service and wish them well.
"A national search has already begun for a new head coach. We are working with urgency and thoroughness to find the next leader of our program, and we are confident that we will find a coach who will continue to build and grow the legacy of success of Maryland Basketball."
