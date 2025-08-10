Five-Star Forward Jordyn Jackson Is Everything Brenda Frese Wants in Maryland’s Next Star
When Maryland women’s basketball lands a five-star recruit, the question isn’t just about talent—it’s about fit. And in Jordyn Jackson, head coach Brenda Frese has found a player whose game aligns almost perfectly with the Terps’ aggressive, up-tempo style.
At 6-foot-1, Jackson brings a hybrid guard/forward skill set that gives Maryland flexibility on both ends of the floor. She’s comfortable attacking downhill as a slasher, punishing defenses in transition, and defending multiple positions with her length and quickness. It’s the exact kind of versatility that Maryland’s system demands—whether in their signature four-out, one-in spacing or five-out sets designed to create open lanes and isolate mismatches.
Jackson’s self-assessment says it all.
“I think I can do a lot of things. I can rebound and I think I can make my teammates great at the same time,” she told On3’s Talia Goodman. “I think I’m a really good scorer, and I think I’m a really, really good defender.”
Her defensive edge might be the most underrated part of her game. Maryland thrives on turning stops into fast-break points, and Jackson’s ability to rebound and immediately push the ball up the floor could make her an instant contributor. On offense, she’ll benefit from Frese’s willingness to empower wings as primary scoring options—a key reason Jackson cited Maryland’s “track record of creating pros” at her position.
She’s not just thinking about how she fits schematically, though. Playing close to home means something to Jackson, who grew up in the DMV and starred at Sidwell Friends.
“I kind of wanted to stay home and close to my family, so everybody can come and watch me play whenever,” she said. “When I went to games, the gym was packed and the energy was just crazy. I can’t wait to be part of the atmosphere and that culture and just have a fanbase behind my back.”
Maryland’s backcourt and wing rotation is expected to be deep next season, but Jackson’s ability to score in multiple ways, rebound in traffic, and defend both guards and forwards gives her an inside track to early minutes. As a prospect, Terps fans can look forward to 2026 as she’s a system fit built to impact winning right away.
