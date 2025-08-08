Former Maryland Star Becomes First in WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
It’s not just history—it’s dominance. Former Maryland Terrapins forward Alyssa Thomas has officially rewritten the WNBA record books, becoming the first player ever to record three straight triple-doubles. Her latest masterclass—18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Phoenix Mercury’s win over the Indiana Fever—was her 19th career triple-double and solidified her as the league’s undisputed “triple-double queen.”
The Numbers Behind the Streak
Across her three-game tear, Thomas piled up 41 points, 33 rebounds, and 32 assists, showcasing an all-around game few in basketball history—men’s or women’s—can match.
Her 19 career triple-doubles (including playoffs) are more than four times the next closest player in WNBA history. To put it in perspective, before Thomas began her run of dominance in 2022, triple-doubles were rare—only 31 had been recorded in the league’s first 27 seasons combined.
Redefining Versatility in the WNBA
Thomas is also the only player in WNBA history to log 15+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 10+ assists with zero turnovers in a single game. That unique blend of volume, efficiency, and mistake-free basketball is part of why she has changed the way we talk about versatility in the league.
She began her career as a do-it-all forward for the Connecticut Sun after being drafted fourth overall in 2014, earning multiple All-Star nods and setting franchise records. In 2025, a blockbuster trade sent her to the Phoenix Mercury, where she’s wasted no time making her mark—helping the team win while putting up historically significant stat lines.
Legacy in Motion
At this point, Thomas’s triple-double dominance isn’t just a statistical quirk—it’s a sustained era of production that may never be matched. Her ability to impact the game in every measurable way places her alongside the all-time greats, but her consistency puts her in a class of her own.
For Maryland fans, it’s another proud moment in a career full of them. For the WNBA, it’s proof that the modern game has room for a player whose fingerprints are on every possession. And for Alyssa Thomas? It’s just the latest reminder that the triple-double crown isn’t up for grabs—it’s hers until she says otherwise.