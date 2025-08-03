Former Maryland Terrapin traded to Dallas
The Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings agreed to a trade this morning, a move that will benefit both teams for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season and into the future. The Lynx moved No. 2 overall 2023 draftee, Diamond Miller, veteran guard Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round draft pick in exchange for the WNBA 2024 Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington.
Minnesota only strengthens a team that was one game short of a championship last season, adding Carrington's defensive tenacity to the mix.
Moving on to Miller, who averaged nearly 10 minutes of playing time with 4.1 points, 0.6 assists, and 0.9 rebounds on a 45-50-80 shooting split. The 24-year-old forward had played in two full seasons before this season. Her best statistical season came in her rookie season, when she scored 12.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.9 steals in 26.1 minutes per night. That season, she was named to the All-Rookie Team and was the WNBA Rookie of July.
In Dallas, Miller will have an opportunity to play a bigger role, develop her game, and improve in the future. The Minnesota stint is hard to determine how it went due to the team's rise and how deep that roster is, especially with the forwards, superstar Naphessa Collier, Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, and Bridget Carleton. Her rookie season showed her potential to be a nice inside presence scorer who can score off the dribble and attack down low.
Now, Miller will be paired with one of the faces of the WNBA, Paige Bueckers, forming a nice 1-2 punch that can become formidable for years to come. Dallas is putting together some nice young talent in Bueckers, Miller, Haley Jones, Li Yueru, and Aziaha Jones. It will take time for the players to reach their full potential as a unit, but they will be fun to watch, gelling together with more time on the court.
