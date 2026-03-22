Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 22

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are making a push for a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference this season, as they’ve won five games in a row.

New York is just 1.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed and five games back of the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons for the top spot in the East. On Sunday, New York is expected to win a sixth game in a row, as it’s favored by double digits against a tanking Washington Wizards team.

Washington has dropped 15 games in a row and has the second-worst record in the NBA this season. This game is the second night of a brutal back-to-back for the Wizards, as they lost by 21 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) on Saturday.

The Knicks have dominated the Wizards this season, winning by 17 and 31 points in their two meetings. Plus, New York is an impressive 25-9 at home in the 2025-26 campaign. So, it’s not a surprise that oddsmakers are expecting a lopsided finish on Sunday.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The Knicks do have a few key players on the injury report, as Josh Hart (questionable) and Landry Shamet (out) join Miles McBride (out). Hart missed the team’s last game against Brooklyn with a knee injury.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference clash.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +19.5 (-105)

Knicks -19.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wizards: +1200

Knicks: -2400

Total

227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Wizards vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, MNMT

Wizards record: 16-54

Knicks record: 46-25

Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – questionable

Landry Shamet – out

Miles McBride – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Ariel Hukporti – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Tyler Kolek – questionable

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Wizards vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Mitchell Robinson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-139)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I broke down why Robinson could have a big game on the glass against Washington:

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game for the New York Knicks this season, and he has a great matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Robinson sat out both of New York’s earlier games against Washington, but the Wizards (losers of 15 in a row) have struggled on the glass all season long. They rank dead last in the NBA in rebound percentage (47.2%) and allow the most opponent rebounds per game (48.1).

Even though Robinson doesn’t play a ton of minutes for New York as it tries to keep him healthy for the postseason, the veteran center has nine boards in four of his last five games, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Not only is Robinson a great defensive rebounder, but he’s the best offensive rebounder in the NBA, averaging 4.4 per game and over eight per 36 minutes. He should be able to reach his season average on the glass against this weak Washington team.

Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks have hit the UNDER in the majority of their games this season, and they’re coming off a one-point, 93-92 win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Now, the Knicks take on another tanking team in the Washington Wizards, but I don’t want to lay this massive number with New York.

Instead, I’m taking the UNDER, as the Knicks are No. 3 in the league in defensive rating over their last 15 games. New York’s offense has slipped a bit during that stretch (No. 12 in the NBA), but the Knicks have moved to fifth in the league in opponent points per game.

This Washington team is downright awful on both ends of the floor, ranking 25th in the league in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating during this 15-game losing streak.

However, I’m not sold on the Knicks running up the score in this one, especially with multiple rotation players on the injury report. New York has hit the OVER just nine times since Jan. 17, and it should be able to shut down the makeshift Wizards on Sunday.

Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.