Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 22
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Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are making a push for a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference this season, as they’ve won five games in a row.
New York is just 1.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed and five games back of the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons for the top spot in the East. On Sunday, New York is expected to win a sixth game in a row, as it’s favored by double digits against a tanking Washington Wizards team.
Washington has dropped 15 games in a row and has the second-worst record in the NBA this season. This game is the second night of a brutal back-to-back for the Wizards, as they lost by 21 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) on Saturday.
The Knicks have dominated the Wizards this season, winning by 17 and 31 points in their two meetings. Plus, New York is an impressive 25-9 at home in the 2025-26 campaign. So, it’s not a surprise that oddsmakers are expecting a lopsided finish on Sunday.
The Knicks do have a few key players on the injury report, as Josh Hart (questionable) and Landry Shamet (out) join Miles McBride (out). Hart missed the team’s last game against Brooklyn with a knee injury.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference clash.
Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +19.5 (-105)
- Knicks -19.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Wizards: +1200
- Knicks: -2400
Total
- 227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Wizards vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, MNMT
- Wizards record: 16-54
- Knicks record: 46-25
Wizards vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Landry Shamet – out
- Miles McBride – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable
- Ariel Hukporti – questionable
- Dillon Jones – questionable
- Tyler Kolek – questionable
- Trey Jemison III – questionable
Wizards vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mitchell Robinson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-139)
In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I broke down why Robinson could have a big game on the glass against Washington:
Mitchell Robinson is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game for the New York Knicks this season, and he has a great matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
Robinson sat out both of New York’s earlier games against Washington, but the Wizards (losers of 15 in a row) have struggled on the glass all season long. They rank dead last in the NBA in rebound percentage (47.2%) and allow the most opponent rebounds per game (48.1).
Even though Robinson doesn’t play a ton of minutes for New York as it tries to keep him healthy for the postseason, the veteran center has nine boards in four of his last five games, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game during that stretch.
Not only is Robinson a great defensive rebounder, but he’s the best offensive rebounder in the NBA, averaging 4.4 per game and over eight per 36 minutes. He should be able to reach his season average on the glass against this weak Washington team.
Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks have hit the UNDER in the majority of their games this season, and they’re coming off a one-point, 93-92 win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Now, the Knicks take on another tanking team in the Washington Wizards, but I don’t want to lay this massive number with New York.
Instead, I’m taking the UNDER, as the Knicks are No. 3 in the league in defensive rating over their last 15 games. New York’s offense has slipped a bit during that stretch (No. 12 in the NBA), but the Knicks have moved to fifth in the league in opponent points per game.
This Washington team is downright awful on both ends of the floor, ranking 25th in the league in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating during this 15-game losing streak.
However, I’m not sold on the Knicks running up the score in this one, especially with multiple rotation players on the injury report. New York has hit the OVER just nine times since Jan. 17, and it should be able to shut down the makeshift Wizards on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2