Maryland Basketball: 5 Terps to compete in NBA 2k26 Summer League
Maryland fans will soon have the opportunity to catch some of their favorite players in the NBA 2k26 Summer League, which runs from July 10-20. The five Terps set to compete include Selton Miguel (Utah Jazz), Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans), Julian Reese (LA Lakers), Donta Scott (Golden State Warriors), and Jahmir Young (Chicago Bulls).
Here's a look at the full schedule, along with times and TV channels:
NBA 2K26 Summer League
July 10 - Pelicans vs. Timberwolves - 3:30, ESPN2
July 10 - Lakers vs. Mavericks - 8 PM, ESPN
July 11 - Jazz vs. Hornets - 7 PM, ESPN
July 11 - Chicago vs. Toronto - 8 PM, NBA TV
July 11 - Portland vs. Golden State - 11 PM, ESPN2
July 12 - Sacramento vs. Chicago - 8 PM, NBA TV
July 12 - Lakers vs. New Orleans - 8:30 PM, ESPN2
July 13 - Golden State vs. Utah - 10 PM ESPN2
July 14 - Chicago vs. Indiana - 6 PM, ESPNU
July 14 - Utah vs. San Antonio - 8:30 PM, NBA TV
July 14 - Clippers vs. Lakers - 10:30 PM, NBA TV
July 15 - Portland vs. New Orleans - 10 PM, ESPN
July 15 - Golden State vs. Memphis - 10:30, NBA TV
July 16 - Milwaukee vs. Chicago - 5:30, ESPN2
July 16 - New Orleans vs. Oklahoma City - 9:30, NBA TV
July 16 - Washington vs. Utah - 10 PM, ESPN
July 17 - Boston vs. Lakers - 9 PM, ESPN
July 17 - Golden State vs. Toronto - 10 PM, NBA TV
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball offers rising star, younger brother of Terps linebacker
Maryland football announces trio to attend and speak to media at Big Ten Media Days
BREAKING: Maryland football lands son of legendary Terrapin TE
BREAKING: Maryland basketball gains first commitment of 2026 class
Maryland football loses out to Ohio State for big-time defensive lineman