Maryland Basketball: 5 Terps to compete in NBA 2k26 Summer League

Chris Breiler

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland fans will soon have the opportunity to catch some of their favorite players in the NBA 2k26 Summer League, which runs from July 10-20. The five Terps set to compete include Selton Miguel (Utah Jazz), Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans), Julian Reese (LA Lakers), Donta Scott (Golden State Warriors), and Jahmir Young (Chicago Bulls).

Here's a look at the full schedule, along with times and TV channels:

NBA 2K26 Summer League

July 10 - Pelicans vs. Timberwolves - 3:30, ESPN2

July 10 - Lakers vs. Mavericks - 8 PM, ESPN

July 11 - Jazz vs. Hornets - 7 PM, ESPN

July 11 - Chicago vs. Toronto - 8 PM, NBA TV

July 11 - Portland vs. Golden State - 11 PM, ESPN2

July 12 - Sacramento vs. Chicago - 8 PM, NBA TV

July 12 - Lakers vs. New Orleans - 8:30 PM, ESPN2

July 13 - Golden State vs. Utah - 10 PM ESPN2

July 14 - Chicago vs. Indiana - 6 PM, ESPNU

July 14 - Utah vs. San Antonio - 8:30 PM, NBA TV

July 14 - Clippers vs. Lakers - 10:30 PM, NBA TV

July 15 - Portland vs. New Orleans - 10 PM, ESPN

July 15 - Golden State vs. Memphis - 10:30, NBA TV

July 16 - Milwaukee vs. Chicago - 5:30, ESPN2

July 16 - New Orleans vs. Oklahoma City - 9:30, NBA TV

July 16 - Washington vs. Utah - 10 PM, ESPN

July 17 - Boston vs. Lakers - 9 PM, ESPN

July 17 - Golden State vs. Toronto - 10 PM, NBA TV

Chris Breiler
