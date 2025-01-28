Maryland men's basketball trending up in latest NCAA Tournament bracketology
Despite winning its first two road games of the year this past week, Maryland men's basketball is still on the outside looking in when it comes to be ranked in the AP Top 25. The Terrapins notched away wins at Illinois and in Bloomington against Indiana. While the Terrapins aren't ranked yet by voters, Maryland is trending upward when it comes to bracketology for the NCAA Tournament.
National analyst Andy Katz came out with his newest bracketology on Tuesday and the Terrapins are now the No. 7 seed in the East region. According to Katz, Maryland would face No. 10 seed New Mexico in the first round with the winner likely facing No. 2 seed Florida.
Maryland, 16-5 (6-4), has one game this week when it hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday night. The Terps are three games back from the Big Ten leading Michigan State Spartans who have yet to lose a conference game. Both Wisconsin and Maryland have six Big Ten wins and the winner of the game on Wednesday will create a little separation from the loser.
If Kevin Willard can keep Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Derik Queen, and Julian Reese hot, Maryland has the potential to go on a serious run in the Big Ten. Finishing out the season strong and having a good Big Ten Tournament could result in the Terrapins having a much higher seed than No. 7 when Selection Sunday arrives.
