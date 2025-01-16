Maryland Basketball joins elite group in latest rankings
Riding a two game winning streak, the Maryland Terrapins return to the hardwood tonight for a road matchup against Northwestern. Although the Terps have continued to assert themselves as a legitimate contender in the Big Ten, they enter tonight's matchup against the Wildcats as a slight 1.5 point favorite. But one reason to feel really good about Maryland's chances tonight and moving forward is reflected in the latest KenPom rankings in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. These rankings reflect teams that have a balanced attack on both ends of the floor, and Maryland as established itself as one of the best.
In fact, the Terrapins join elite company as being one of only 12 schools to rank within the Top 30 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
Maryland is one of just two teams on this list not ranked within latest AP Top 25 rankings. The other 10 teams include No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Marquette, No. 10 Houston, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 19 Illinois, No. 20 Michigan.
That's some elite company for the Terps.
In addition to their efficiency on both ends of the floor, Maryland has also established itself as the best team in the country when it comes to 'Kill Shots'. This is an area that represents how many 10+ point scoring runs teams go on, and Maryland is No. 1 in the country with 22 runs of 10-0 or better. The Terrapins also aren't giving up many runs of 10-0, sitting at just four surrendered.
If you're not into analytics then most of this won't mean anything to you. But even for those who aren't big on analytics, the numbers certainly point to a Maryland team that is playing the type of basketball that puts the Terps in elite territory.
