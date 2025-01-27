Maryland Basketball's Julian Reese named Naismith Player of the Week
Maryland's Julian Reese has been named the Naismith Player of the Week following strong road performances against No. 17 Illinois and Indiana. Over that two game stretch, Reese averaged 20.5 points and 13.4 rebounds per game, helping the Terrapins achieve their first two road wins of the 2024-25 campaign.
Against Illinois, Reese put together a career performance, finishing the game with 27 points and 17 rebounds - both career-highs. Against Indiana, Reese notched his ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Reese's nine double-doubles are good tied for most in the Big Ten conference this season.
In spite of those strong performances in back-to-back games, the Terps still find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:
- Auburn (18-1)
- Duke (17-2)
- Iowa State (17-2)
- Alabama (17-3)
- Florida (18-2)
- Houston (16-3)
- Michigan State (17-2)
- Tennessee (17-3)
- Marquette (17-3)
- Purdue (16-5)
- Kansas (14-5)
- Kentucky (14-5)
- Texas A&M (15-5)
- St. John's (17-3)
- Oregon (16-4)
- Wisconsin (16-4)
- Illinois (14-6)
- Memphis (16-4)
- Missouri (16-4)
- Louisville (15-5)
- Texas Tech (15-4)
- Ole Miss (15-5)
- Vanderbilt (16-4)
- UConn (14-6)
Others receiving votes:
Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
Up next, the Terrapins return home to the Xfinity center for a Top 25 matchup against Wisconsin.
Maryland is just 8-15 against the Badgers all-time, and the Terrapins have lost five of the last six meetings. In order to keep the momentum they've built over the last two games and continue their rise within the Big Ten conference, the Terrapins will need to take care of business against the Badgers on Wednesday night. That game tips off on BTN at 7:00 pm ET.
