WATCH: Maryland's Rodney Rice nails game-winner against Indiana
On the heels of a massive road win against No. 17 Illinois on Thursday, the Terrapins were out to prove that they had no intention of reverting back to being a program that fell apart on the road. On Sunday afternoon in Bloomington, they proved it. Maryland walked into Assembly Hall, one of the most difficult places to win in college basketball, and put together another impressive road performance that led to an incredible 79-78 victory.
The Terrapins (16-5, 6-4) notched their third consecutive win in conference play and their second consecutive road win. Indiana, on the other hand, has now dropped to 14-7 overall and 5-5 in conference play, along with losing four of their last five contests.
After taking a one point lead into the half, Maryland trailed late and need some heroics from key players on the roster to secure the victory. Trailing by 4 with 38 seconds left, junior point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie hit a jumper and cut the lead to two points. Maryland quickly fouled, sending veteran Trey Galloway to the line for the Hoosiers. Galloway missed the first of a 1-and-1, and the Terps regained possession. On the following play, Rodney Rice hit one of the biggest shots of his colligate career, putting the Terrapins up by 1 point with seven seconds left. That shot by Rice would ultimately prove to be the game-winner.
You can rewatch that final game-winning shot from Rice below:
