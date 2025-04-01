All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: A fifth Terrapin enters transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins had a fifth player enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Chris Breiler

The Maryland Terrapins are losing another player to the portal, as DeShawn Harris-Smith is reportedly looking to make a move. Although he only averaged 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game off the bench, Harris-Smith was the fourth-highest rated recruit in program history when he committed to the Terps in 2023.

Harris-Smith is just the latest Terrapin to enter the portal, joining Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, Tafara Gapare, and Jay Young. All of these departures come in the wake of former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard taking the head coaching job with Villanova over the weekend.

In addition to current Terrapins entering the portal, Maryland took also took a big hit on the recruiting trail on Monday. Christian Jeffrey, a four-star combo guard and only commitment of the Terrapins 2026 class, announced he had decommitted this afternoon.

While some are calling for Maryland to take its time and find the right fit, the departures highlight just how much of a sense of urgency there is to fill the void left behind by Willard.

