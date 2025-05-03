Maryland's Derik Queen receives invite to 2025 NBA Draft Combine
Maryland's Derik Queen has officially received his invite to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. Queen is one of 75 players who received the invite and the event is scheduled to take place in Chicago from May 11-18.
After a stellar freshman campaign with the Terrapins, Queen is projected as a lottery pick and many analysts think he'll go in the top 10. He's incredibly skilled with the ball and, in addition to the damage he can do on the block, he's shown the ability to take his opponent off the dribble and make difficult shots (just ask Colorado State).
As a true freshman, Queen helped lead the Terrapins to an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged a team-high 16.5 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds per game. He scored 594 total points which set a new program record for true freshman, and he was responsible for a whopping 15 double-doubles during the season. For his efforts, Queen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, as well as All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten All-Freshman selection.
