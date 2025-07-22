Maryland Senior Forward Eyes Comeback After Season-Long ACL Recovery
After sitting out the 2024-25 season, Maryland senior forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu is finally ready to get back on the floor. The Gulf Coast State transfer redshirted last year while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February of 2024, but used the time away from the game to reset both mentally and physically.
"It made me see things from a bench perspective," Ozzy-Momodu said on Meet the Terps via Maryland Sports Radio. "At the previous schools I played at, I was always on the court. So redshirting this year made me see things from a different perspective like how I can change the way I move on the court."
But this shift in perspective goes beyond simply seeing the court in a different light. For Ozzy-Momodu, it was also a year of learning how to lead in new ways.
"It helped me with communicating with my teammates on a calmer level," she added.
Before her injury, Ozzy-Momodu was one of the most efficient and dominant bigs in junior college basketball. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and shot an a;stounding 73% from the field in 23 games during the 2024-24 season, earning NJCAA Third Team All-American honors.
With the departures of Allie Kubek and Christina Dalce, the Terps need need new veterans to step into bigger roles, especially at the forward position. Ozzy-Momodu, with a year of film study, rehad and reflection under her belt could be exactly what head coach Brenda Frese and the Lady Terps are looking for.
