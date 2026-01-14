Men's Basketball Falls Short At USC

David Coit had a huge night trying to lead the visiting Terrapins on the road against USC to a victory in its final outing in Los Angeles, but the Terps came up short, falling 88-71 at Galen Center to the Trojans.

Coit put together another strong outing, leading all scorers with 30 points. Coit shot an efficient 9-of-18 from the floor, 4-of-11 from three, and 8-of-9 at the free throw line. According to the Maryland Athletics page, Coit was the first Maryland Terrapin player to post 30 points on the road since Jahmir Young back in 2024 against Michigan State (31 points).

Coit has been one of Maryland's steady presences on offense this season, with last night's performance, which was his third 30+-point game this year.

Defense ➡️ Offense



Collin Metcalf's block leads to Diggy Coit finishing at the rim for our defensive play of the game 🔒 pic.twitter.com/tXCyGUdgWd — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 14, 2026

The Terps (7-10, 0-5 Big Ten) performed very well in the first half; they scored 41 points and trailed by only one at the half. It was the most points they scored in the first half since their last victory against Old Dominion back on Dec. 28th (45 points).

Coit drove the offense, scoring 19 of his 30 points by halftime, as Maryland shot 11-of-22 from the field, 5-of-12 from three, and got to the free-throw line 17 times.

LET DIGGY COOK 🧑‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/eI9rUpFTaP — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 14, 2026

Opening the second half, Maryland carried its offensive momentum early, scoring on its first five possessions to take a 52-48 lead with 16:37 left.

However, the Trojans (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) weren't going away that easily and quickly responded with a 10-0 run over the next two minutes, to put themselves ahead 58-52.

Dry spells on offense continue to cause the Terps problems, as opposing teams use them to build comfortable leads.

Coit hit a pull-up mid-range jump shot to cut the deficit down to 63-59 at the 11:14 mark.

Over the next five minutes, Maryland managed only one made field goal, which allowed the Trojans to outscore them 15-5, building a 14-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish to the final buzzer.

USC's season leading scorer, Chad Baker-Mazara only played in the first half scoring seven points and exited with a neck injury.

In his absence, guard Jordan Marsh led USC, scoring a season-high 20 points.

Maryland forward Solomon Washington and guard Darius Adams each finished with 11 points.

Adams has scored in double figures in four of his past five outings, picking back up on the consistency he had in November.

Key Team Stats

USC shot 52% as a team from the floor (34-of-66).

Both Maryland and USC hit eight three-pointers on the night.

USC had 23 assists, and Maryland only had six.

The Terps were outscored in the paint 44-14.

Up Next

Maryland returns home on Sunday, hosting Penn State with a tipoff time scheduled for 12 p.m.

More from Maryland On SI