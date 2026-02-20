Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 20

The Milwaukee Bucks still have a chance to make the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference, and they have a winnable game on the road on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 5-5 in their last 10 games but they have just 15 wins this season, which is a nightmare for this front office. New Orleans traded away its 2026 first-round pick on draft night last offseason, and the move has backfired a bit with the Pels well out of contention for a playoff spot in the West.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will get the worst pick between them and New Orleans (Atlanta will get the best) in the 2026 NBA Draft. So, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) still out of the lineup, there is an incentive for Milwaukee to finish lower in the standings this season.

However, if Giannis comes back, all bets will be off in that department since the two-time league MVP has been as dominant as usual when on the floor this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as road dogs in this game, but can they cover the spread against a New Orleans team that is 11 games under .500 at home?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop targets and a prediction for Friday’s matchup.

Bucks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +3.5 (-108)

Pelicans -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bucks: +136

Pelicans: -162

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucks vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Bucks record: 23-30

Pelicans record: 15-41

Bucks vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Myles Turner – out

Taurean Prince – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III – doubtful

Hunter Dickinson – out

Trey Alexander – out

Yves Missi – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Micah Peavy – out

Bucks vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player props picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based on past player performance.

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Rollins OVER Points

Rollins had a big game against the Pelicans earlier this month, scoring 27 points while shooting 10-for-19 from the field.

The Bucks guard has become arguably their most important offensive player with Giannis out of the lineup, and he should get all the shots he can handle on Friday with Giannis and Myles Turner out of the lineup.

Rollins is averaging 16.9 points per game in the 2025-26 campaign, but he’s scored 20 or more points in six of his last eight games. I think he has a pretty high floor against a Pelicans team that ranks 27th in the league in defensive rating.

Bucks vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

So far this season, the Pelicans are 17-11-1 against the spread at home (one of the best marks in the NBA) and an NBA-best 5-1 against the spread when favored at home.

Even though they lost as road favorites against the Bucks earlier this month, I’m buying the Pels with Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner sidelined for this game.

Milwaukee is just 8-15 when Giannis sits out this season, and it’s seven games under .500 on the road.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is starting to play better as of late, winning five of its last 10 games despite the fact that it only has 15 total wins in the 2025-26 campaign.

I’m not even going to stress over points in this one, as the moneyline is low enough for me to simply take New Orleans to win outright and split this season series.

Pick: Pelicans Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

