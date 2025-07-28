Terps' Alumni Alyssa Thomas Continues To Dominate With Double-Double In Victory Over The Mystics
Nicknamed the "Engine", Alyssa Thomas uses that name to the fullest. In her 11th WNBA season and first with the Phoenix Mercury, Thomas continues to show why she is one of the best players in league history every night she touches the floor. The 33-year-old put together a dominant performance last night against the Washington Mystics, leading the Mercury with a 27-point, 11-rebound double-double, eight assists, three steals, and a block in an 88-72 victory. The DMV crowd got another chance to see Thomas, who's all too familiar with this area.
The Pennsylvania native played for head coach Brenda Frese and the Maryland Terrapins from 2010 to 2014. Her best statistical season came in her senior season, in which she averaged 19 points, 4.1 assists, 10.9 rebounds, on 51.3 % shooting from the field in 35 games. The Terps appeared in the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons with Thomas, reaching the Final Four in her final season, where they ultimately fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 87-61.
Thomas had a distinguished career with the Terps, where she achieved some remarkable accolades listed below from Maryland's athletic website:
- WBCA Coaches' All-American (2012)
- USBWA All-American (2012)
- AP All-America First Team (2012)
- ACC Player of the Year (2012, 2013)
- ACC Tournament MVP (2012)
- All-ACC Tournament Team (2012, 2013)
- All-ACC Team (Second Team, 2011; First Team, 2012, 2013)
- Wooden Ballott (2012, 2013)
- Naismith Preseason list (2012, 2013)
- Wade Watch list (2012, 2013)
- Preseason All-ACC Team (2011)
- ACC All-Freshman Team (2010)
- ACC Rookie of the Week (7X)
- ACC Player of the Week (7X)
- ESPNW National Player of the Week (1/14/13)
- ECAC Rookie of the Year (2011)
- FullCourtPress.com All-American (2012)
- FullCourtPress.com All-Freshman Second Team (2011)
Last year, Maryland inducted Thomas into the Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame, stamping her lasting impact on the program, who is the all-time leader in points (2,356), rebounds (1,235), scoring average (17.5 ppg), made field goals (890), free throws made (557), and starts (135)
Returning to her performance in the W this season, she achieved another note-worthy stat last night: she became the player with the most games, finishing with 25/10/5 on 70%+ shooting from the field.
Her Phoenix head coach, Nate Tibbetts, describes what kind of player she is and what it means to have someone like that in the locker room in the clip below:
The ageless wonder has not slowed and won't anytime soon.
