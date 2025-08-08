Beau Brade impresses in Ravens' 2025 preseason opener
Yesterday evening, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 24-16, in the 2025 preseason opener. Former Maryland safety Beau Brade made an impact, finishing the game with a team-leading seven total tackles, six solo, and a pass deflection. He was active on the field, making good open field tackles, using his athleticism to fly around, and two of his tackles came on special teams.
Brade's former college head coach, Mike Locksley, and the Maryland football team were at the game tonight to watch and support him, teammate Corey Bullock, and the other two former Terps in Indianapolis (Nick Cross and Durrell Nchami).
Last season, Brade made the 53-man roster but only appeared in two games, posting one tackle, two assists, and three combined tackles.
Last night, the Ravens suffered another injury in their secondary. Bilhal Kone tore a ligament in his knee, highlighting the need for depth in the DB room.
The Baltimore depth chart, released earlier this week, lists Brade as the backup to the rookie 2025 first-round draft pick free safety Malaki Starks. Brade will be looking to become the third safety and operate in nickel packages or slide in whenever defensive coordinator Zach Orr moves Starks or Kyle Hamilton. His next opportunity comes next Saturday when the Ravens take the road to play the Dallas Cowboys.