All terrapins

Beau Brade impresses in Ravens' 2025 preseason opener

Safety Beau Brade keeps up his high-level play and continues to make his case to be apart of the final 53-man roster for the Ravens

Jaden Golding

Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Beau Brade (25) during drills at training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Beau Brade (25) during drills at training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Yesterday evening, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 24-16, in the 2025 preseason opener. Former Maryland safety Beau Brade made an impact, finishing the game with a team-leading seven total tackles, six solo, and a pass deflection. He was active on the field, making good open field tackles, using his athleticism to fly around, and two of his tackles came on special teams.

Brade's former college head coach, Mike Locksley, and the Maryland football team were at the game tonight to watch and support him, teammate Corey Bullock, and the other two former Terps in Indianapolis (Nick Cross and Durrell Nchami).

Last season, Brade made the 53-man roster but only appeared in two games, posting one tackle, two assists, and three combined tackles.

Last night, the Ravens suffered another injury in their secondary. Bilhal Kone tore a ligament in his knee, highlighting the need for depth in the DB room.

The Baltimore depth chart, released earlier this week, lists Brade as the backup to the rookie 2025 first-round draft pick free safety Malaki Starks. Brade will be looking to become the third safety and operate in nickel packages or slide in whenever defensive coordinator Zach Orr moves Starks or Kyle Hamilton. His next opportunity comes next Saturday when the Ravens take the road to play the Dallas Cowboys.


More Maryland News

Maryland's Del Pino drains buzzer-beater to deliver Spain U18 EuroBasket title

Buzz Williams brings heart and hoops to Maryland with "Buzz's Bunch" camp

From Maryland Terrapins star to the IFL; Taulia Tagovailoa's pro dream continues

Maryland QB Battle: After losing Edwards, Jr to the Wisconsin Badgers, who will replace Tagovailoa?

Maryland locked in battle with B1G rivals Michigan and Ohio State for five-star receiver

Published
Jaden Golding
JADEN GOLDING

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

Home/Football