Ex-Maryland football player arrested, charged with murder
Former Maryland defensive back Avantae Williams has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting at a Florida bar over the weekend.
Here's the official release from the DeLand Police Department regarding the incident:
Arrest made in early Saturday morning shooting at McCabe's Bar
DeLand Police Detectives have worked tirelessly since this crime occurred and have obtained a warrant of arrest for Avantae Traeviyon Williams, 24, of DeLand. Mr. Williams has been arrested without incident by the DeLand Police Department in connection with the recent homicide at McCabe’s bar.
Since the incident, the Criminal Investigations Division of DeLand Police Department have gathered evidence and developed investigative leads to determine the identity of the shooter. Working with the help of with the State Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant charging Mr. Williams for Second Degree Murder was obtained. The victim’s family has been informed of the arrest.
At this time, this remains an open and active investigation. Detectives still continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews with people concerning the facts and circumstances of this shooting incident. Approximately 40 patrons were inside McCabe’s Bar on the night of the incident and they may have information that will help bring justice in this case.
No further information will be provided at this time.
Williams, a former four-star recruit from the state of Florida, spent two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes from 2021-22 before transferring to Maryland in 2023.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Joel Klatt ranks 7 Big Ten football teams in final spring top-25 rankings
Miami Dolphins landed a 'Mid-Round Gem' out of Maryland football
NFL Exec. gives back-and-forth thoughts on Minnesota Vikings' new WR Tai Felton