Former Maryland corner traded to Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles
Late yesterday evening, the Las Vegas Raiders made a surprising move that fans did not see coming. They moved their 2023 draftee from the University of Maryland, defensive back Jakorian Bennett, to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV.
Bennett (24) now heads back to the East Coast, where he'll join the reigning 2024 NFL Champions and play a part of a defense that ranked 7th in the league and allowed the fewest passing yards per game (174.2 yards) in 2024.
Bennett played well for the Raiders last season before missing the final seven games due to a season-ending torn labrum in his shoulder. He played in 10 games, had 15 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, three stops, and had seven pass breakups.
In this year's Raiders' training camp, Bennett moved around, running with the ones, twos, and threes at times behind rookies Darien Porter, Eric Stokes, and Decamerion Richardson. This speaks volumes about Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll's trust in his rookies and younger defensive backs on the depth chart. Porter and Richardson have been highlighted for having great camps.
Another reason Bennett was moved is his fit in Carroll's defensive scheme. He likes to have taller, bigger defensive backs who can get very physical in the passing lanes. He also uses many zone schemes, where he needs guys who can cover the lanes well. It's not a testament to Bennet's inabilities, as I believe he plays very physical for his size and uses his speed well to disrupt passes targeted at him.
Bennett's ranking among NFL CBs with 450+ snaps:
- 18 rec allowed (3rd)
- 37 targets (T10th)
- 176 yards allowed (2nd)
- 0 TD allowed (T1st)
- 9 PBU (T4th)
- 62.4 QBR (6th)
In Philadelphia, Bennett joins a room that features cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Adoree Jackson, Cooper DeJean, and Mac McWilliams. DeJean is listed as the slot right now, but can move around a lot, which frees up an opportunity for someone to step on the field alongside Mitchell, and the battle between Ringo and Jackson for the No. 2 spot.
Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, reported what Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni said about adding Bennett to the team:
“Howie (Roseman) does such a good job of continually trying to improve our football team,” Sirianni said. “No one does it better than he does, and we thought that was an opportunity to add some depth at corner. We feel good about our depth."