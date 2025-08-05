Former Maryland corner traded to Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles

#Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett's ranks among NFL CBs with 450+ snaps:



- 18 rec allowed (3rd)

- 37 targets (T10th)

- 176 yards allowed (2nd)

- 0 TD allowed (T1st)

- 9 PBU (T4th)

- 62.4 QBR (6th)



Bennett’s quietly become one of the TOP CB’s in the league, some know him as “JB” but… pic.twitter.com/jWpbAFnZ9V